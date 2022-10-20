ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) is -7.28% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) open the trading on October 19, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.68% to $15.60. During the day, the stock rose to $16.01 and sunk to $15.285 before settling in for the price of $16.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACAD posted a 52-week range of $12.24-$28.06.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 94.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 41.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $161.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $161.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.60 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.45.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 540 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +97.53, operating margin was -35.20 and Pretax Margin of -34.60.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 94.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 15, this organization’s President sold 1,326 shares at the rate of 15.81, making the entire transaction reach 20,964 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 56,831. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 15, Company’s CEO sold 2,804 for 15.81, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 44,331. This particular insider is now the holder of 79,009 in total.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.7 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.6) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -34.67 while generating a return on equity of -28.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 41.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.52 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.07.

In the same vein, ACAD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.27, a figure that is expected to reach -0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)

[ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., ACAD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.92% While, its Average True Range was 0.81.