AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Moves -6.57% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -6.57% to $0.21, before settling in for the price of $0.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACRX posted a 52-week range of $0.16-$1.01.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was -30.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $147.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $145.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $31.74 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2591, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.2979.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 11.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 07, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 46,400 shares at the rate of 0.22, making the entire transaction reach 10,333 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,016,919.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.06) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in the upcoming year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $0.75, and its Beta score is 0.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.94.

In the same vein, ACRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.29, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)

[AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., ACRX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.90% While, its Average True Range was 0.0204.