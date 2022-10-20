ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) 14-day ATR is 0.15: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) started the day on October 19, 2022, with a price decrease of -5.47% at $2.59. During the day, the stock rose to $2.76 and sunk to $2.55 before settling in for the price of $2.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ADMA posted a 52-week range of $1.01-$2.92.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 50.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 41.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $196.35 million, simultaneously with a float of $175.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $524.14 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.02.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 527 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +0.57, operating margin was -72.41 and Pretax Margin of -88.81.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.60%, in contrast to 76.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 25, this organization’s President and CEO bought 250,000 shares at the rate of 1.00, making the entire transaction reach 250,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,128,444. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 25, Company’s President and CEO bought 100,000 for 1.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 100,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,137,616 in total.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.08) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -88.52 while generating a return on equity of -62.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 41.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in the upcoming year.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.76.

In the same vein, ADMA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.42, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.39 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.59 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.01% While, its Average True Range was 0.15.