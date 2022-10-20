AMETEK Inc. (AME) EPS is poised to hit 1.38 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) started the day on October 19, 2022, with a price decrease of -0.95% at $117.99. During the day, the stock rose to $118.91 and sunk to $116.79 before settling in for the price of $119.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AME posted a 52-week range of $106.17-$148.07.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 7.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $230.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $228.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $27.70 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $120.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $124.58.

AMETEK Inc. (AME) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. AMETEK Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 88.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 08, this organization’s Director sold 3,100 shares at the rate of 123.75, making the entire transaction reach 383,614 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 42,864. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 10, Company’s Director sold 3,000 for 126.81, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 380,439. This particular insider is now the holder of 45,964 in total.

AMETEK Inc. (AME) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.27) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.70% and is forecasted to reach 5.86 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AMETEK Inc. (AME). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.09. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.09, and its Beta score is 1.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.68. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 38.98.

In the same vein, AME’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.70, a figure that is expected to reach 1.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.86 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AMETEK Inc. (AME)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.37 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.05 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.91% While, its Average True Range was 3.16.