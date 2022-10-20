AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $104.65: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 19, 2022, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) had a quiet start as it plunged -5.29% to $109.50. During the day, the stock rose to $116.50 and sunk to $109.22 before settling in for the price of $115.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMN posted a 52-week range of $82.75-$129.12.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 15.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 359.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $44.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $42.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $107.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $104.65.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 3800 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.33, operating margin was +12.00 and Pretax Margin of +11.14.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 26, this organization’s Chief Legal Officer sold 6,330 shares at the rate of 107.09, making the entire transaction reach 677,880 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 18,267. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 03, Company’s Chief Information and Digital sold 1,400 for 97.53, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 136,536. This particular insider is now the holder of 13,345 in total.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $3.2) by $0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +8.22 while generating a return on equity of 33.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2 per share during the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 359.90% and is forecasted to reach 8.38 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 19.35% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 26.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.28. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.16, and its Beta score is 0.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.93. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.56.

In the same vein, AMN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.81, a figure that is expected to reach 2.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN)

Going through the that latest performance of [AMN Healthcare Services Inc., AMN]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.47 million was inferior to the volume of 0.66 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.75% While, its Average True Range was 4.42.