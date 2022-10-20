Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) went up 5.59% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 5.59% at $9.26, before settling in for the price of $8.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMPY posted a 52-week range of $2.60-$9.86.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 7.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 93.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $38.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $38.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $379.85 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.44.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. Amplify Energy Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.01%, in contrast to 43.60% institutional ownership.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported -$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.26) by -$0.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Amplify Energy Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 93.20%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -15.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.59. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $123.47, and its Beta score is 2.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.90. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.63.

In the same vein, AMPY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.07.

Technical Analysis of Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.46 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.78 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.60.