AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) 14-day ATR is 0.60: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on October 19, 2022, AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) started slowly as it slid -3.31% to $12.55, before settling in for the price of $12.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AU posted a 52-week range of $11.94-$26.96.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was -0.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 57.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -34.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $419.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $412.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.50 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.96.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Gold industry. AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.10%, in contrast to 27.50% institutional ownership.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.9) by -$0.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -34.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.30 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.33% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 57.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.60. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.46, and its Beta score is 0.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.30. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.04.

In the same vein, AU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.33, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [AngloGold Ashanti Limited, AU], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.01 million was lower the volume of 3.11 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.60.