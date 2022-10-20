Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) went down -14.02% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 19, 2022, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) had a quiet start as it plunged -14.02% to $1.84. During the day, the stock rose to $2.09 and sunk to $1.76 before settling in for the price of $2.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APDN posted a 52-week range of $0.62-$7.35.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 16.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 36.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 37.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $12.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $28.06 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.53, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.19.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry. Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.38%, in contrast to 8.30% institutional ownership.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.33) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 37.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.94 in the upcoming year.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.59.

In the same vein, APDN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.59, a figure that is expected to reach -0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Applied DNA Sciences Inc., APDN]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.94 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.23 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.42% While, its Average True Range was 0.42.