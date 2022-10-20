Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $19.98: Right on the Precipice

As on October 19, 2022, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) started slowly as it slid -6.48% to $17.75. During the day, the stock rose to $18.99 and sunk to $17.54 before settling in for the price of $18.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ARQT posted a 52-week range of $13.59-$27.40.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -9.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $59.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $57.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.04 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.98.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.90%, in contrast to 80.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 07, this organization’s President and CEO sold 1,000 shares at the rate of 19.51, making the entire transaction reach 19,510 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 380,907. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 04, Company’s Director sold 6,000 for 20.29, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 121,766. This particular insider is now the holder of 168,208 in total.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.5) by $0.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -9.80% and is forecasted to reach -4.42 in the upcoming year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.08.

In the same vein, ARQT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.14, a figure that is expected to reach -1.48 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -4.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc., ARQT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.67 million was better the volume of 0.46 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.06% While, its Average True Range was 1.08.