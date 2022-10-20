Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) last month performance of 3.98% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -0.68% at $21.95, before settling in for the price of $22.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASB posted a 52-week range of $17.45-$25.78.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 0.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $149.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $146.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.49.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. Associated Banc-Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 83.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 02, this organization’s Director sold 4,000 shares at the rate of 20.35, making the entire transaction reach 81,407 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 48,326. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 04, Company’s Director bought 1,000 for 19.85, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 19,852. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,000 in total.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.44) by $0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc-Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.33 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Associated Banc-Corp (ASB). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.65. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.59, and its Beta score is 0.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.98. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.57.

In the same vein, ASB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.07, a figure that is expected to reach 0.58 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.4 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.35 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.77% While, its Average True Range was 0.67.