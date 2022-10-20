Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA) EPS is poised to hit -0.64 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 19, 2022, Athira Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) had a quiet start as it plunged -8.63% to $3.39. During the day, the stock rose to $3.829 and sunk to $3.37 before settling in for the price of $3.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATHA posted a 52-week range of $2.53-$16.65.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -141.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $37.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $35.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $130.21 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.36.

Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Athira Pharma Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 64.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 30, this organization’s Director bought 1,101,362 shares at the rate of 2.99, making the entire transaction reach 3,293,072 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,797,278. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 29, Company’s Director bought 270,000 for 2.99, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 807,300. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,695,916 in total.

Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.55) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

Athira Pharma Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -141.90% and is forecasted to reach -2.79 in the upcoming year.

Athira Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 26.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24.

In the same vein, ATHA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.99, a figure that is expected to reach -0.64 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.79 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Athira Pharma Inc., ATHA]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.46 million was inferior to the volume of 0.51 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.07% While, its Average True Range was 0.26.