Audacy Inc. (AUD) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.51

Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) started the day on October 19, 2022, with a price decrease of -5.78% at $0.36. During the day, the stock rose to $0.4047 and sunk to $0.3578 before settling in for the price of $0.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AUD posted a 52-week range of $0.29-$3.86.

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 21.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 98.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $138.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $118.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $51.66 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4785, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.6430.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 3586 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +15.35, operating margin was +7.49 and Pretax Margin of -0.31.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Broadcasting Industry. Audacy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.80%, in contrast to 68.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 23, this organization’s Chairman, President and CEO bought 49,175 shares at the rate of 0.41, making the entire transaction reach 20,206 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,944,388. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 21, Company’s Chairman, President and CEO bought 48,491 for 0.43, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 21,055. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,895,163 in total.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.09) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -0.29 while generating a return on equity of -0.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Audacy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 98.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in the upcoming year.

Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Audacy Inc. (AUD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.00, and its Beta score is 1.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.04.

In the same vein, AUD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.04, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Audacy Inc. (AUD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.03 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.71 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.10% While, its Average True Range was 0.0455.