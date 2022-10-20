Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $394.15K

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE: BZH) started the day on October 19, 2022, with a price decrease of -6.28% at $9.85. During the day, the stock rose to $10.40 and sunk to $9.76 before settling in for the price of $10.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BZH posted a 52-week range of $9.64-$23.97.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 3.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 89.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 125.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $30.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $29.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $310.77 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.00.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Residential Construction Industry. Beazer Homes USA Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.57%, in contrast to 79.40% institutional ownership.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.42) by $0.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 125.50% and is forecasted to reach 5.43 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 89.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE: BZH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.58. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $1.67, and its Beta score is 2.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.15.

In the same vein, BZH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.91, a figure that is expected to reach 2.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE: BZH), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.39 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.4 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.22% While, its Average True Range was 0.58.