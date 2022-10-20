BioNTech SE (BNTX) EPS growth this year is -16.90%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) started the day on October 19, 2022, with a price decrease of -8.24% at $122.66. During the day, the stock rose to $132.335 and sunk to $122.39 before settling in for the price of $133.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BNTX posted a 52-week range of $117.08-$369.63.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -16.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $243.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $215.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $30.73 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $141.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $156.00.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 3082 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +99.49, operating margin was +92.93 and Pretax Margin of +79.29.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. BioNTech SE’s current insider ownership accounts for 62.87%, in contrast to 15.20% institutional ownership.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $14.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $9.32) by $5.05. This company achieved a net margin of +54.24 while generating a return on equity of 160.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

BioNTech SE’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -16.90% and is forecasted to reach 18.23 in the upcoming year.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BioNTech SE (BNTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.48. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.46.

In the same vein, BNTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 45.13, a figure that is expected to reach 4.72 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 18.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BioNTech SE (BNTX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.78 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.41 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.73% While, its Average True Range was 6.61.