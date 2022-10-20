CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD) Moves 2.08% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD) established initial surge of 2.08% at $0.98, as the Stock market unbolted on October 19, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $1.09 and sunk to $0.95 before settling in for the price of $0.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CEAD posted a 52-week range of $0.93-$13.50.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 12.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -108.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $7.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.18 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1450, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.2235.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 31 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.03, operating margin was -14.51 and Pretax Margin of -9.81.

CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the CEA Industries Inc. industry. CEA Industries Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 15.10% institutional ownership.

CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -9.81.

CEA Industries Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -108.60%.

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.71.

In the same vein, CEAD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.63.

Technical Analysis of CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [CEA Industries Inc., CEAD]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.88 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.88% While, its Average True Range was 0.0946.