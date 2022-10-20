Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) volume hits 2.56 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 19, 2022, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) set off with pace as it heaved 0.67% to $9.05. During the day, the stock rose to $9.08 and sunk to $8.885 before settling in for the price of $8.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EBR posted a 52-week range of $5.16-$9.80.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -37.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.29 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.29 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $21.05 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.00.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 12126 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +67.74, operating margin was +12.29 and Pretax Margin of +24.26.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.1) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +15.01 while generating a return on equity of 8.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -37.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.83 in the upcoming year.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.53.

In the same vein, EBR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.79, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A., EBR]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.78 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.98 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.97% While, its Average True Range was 0.34.