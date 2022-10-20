Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) 14-day ATR is 1.40: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) open the trading on October 19, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.96% to $44.97. During the day, the stock rose to $46.13 and sunk to $44.67 before settling in for the price of $46.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCEP posted a 52-week range of $41.80-$59.86.

The company of the Consumer Defensive sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 8.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 96.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $457.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $289.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.95 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $48.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $51.22.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC’s current insider ownership accounts for 36.67%, in contrast to 31.70% institutional ownership.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 96.80%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 31.35% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.40. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.99, and its Beta score is 0.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.33.

In the same vein, CCEP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.00.

Technical Analysis of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP)

[Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, CCEP] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.80% While, its Average True Range was 1.47.