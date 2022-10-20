Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) average volume reaches $1.92M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 19, 2022, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.74% to $6.38. During the day, the stock rose to $6.405 and sunk to $6.24 before settling in for the price of $6.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BVN posted a 52-week range of $5.09-$12.35.

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of -3.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 187.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $253.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $251.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.39 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.84.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining industry. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 37.20%, in contrast to 63.10% institutional ownership.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.34) by $2.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 187.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.59 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.43% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.81, and its Beta score is 0.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.62.

In the same vein, BVN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.72, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., BVN]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.54 million was inferior to the volume of 1.59 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.04% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.