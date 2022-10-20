Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.08

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) started the day on October 19, 2022, with a price decrease of -4.90% at $22.12. During the day, the stock rose to $22.93 and sunk to $21.96 before settling in for the price of $23.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CUZ posted a 52-week range of $21.72-$42.41.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was 23.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $151.43 million, simultaneously with a float of $150.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.38 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $33.28.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 294 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.16, operating margin was +22.99 and Pretax Margin of +28.07.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.2) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +28.02 while generating a return on equity of 4.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.87 in the upcoming year.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.86. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.64, and its Beta score is 1.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.50.

In the same vein, CUZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.90, a figure that is expected to reach 0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.42 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.93 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.96% While, its Average True Range was 0.88.