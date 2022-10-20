CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.85 million

As on October 19, 2022, CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 6.19% to $38.07, before settling in for the price of $35.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CVI posted a 52-week range of $13.39-$40.23.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 8.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 109.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $100.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $100.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.99 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $28.54.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1429 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +3.49, operating margin was +1.85 and Pretax Margin of +0.91.

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.02) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +0.35 while generating a return on equity of 3.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 109.80% and is forecasted to reach 3.46 in the upcoming year.

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CVR Energy Inc. (CVI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.06. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.63, and its Beta score is 1.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.42. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.02.

In the same vein, CVI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.27, a figure that is expected to reach 1.95 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CVR Energy Inc. (CVI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [CVR Energy Inc., CVI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.72 million was lower the volume of 0.82 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.42% While, its Average True Range was 2.09.