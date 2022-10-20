Dana Incorporated (DAN) average volume reaches $1.27M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

As on October 19, 2022, Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) started slowly as it slid -2.82% to $12.76. During the day, the stock rose to $13.11 and sunk to $12.54 before settling in for the price of $13.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DAN posted a 52-week range of $11.17-$25.59.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 9.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 728.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $143.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $142.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.87 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.70.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 41300 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +9.11, operating margin was +3.86 and Pretax Margin of +2.73.

Dana Incorporated (DAN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry. Dana Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.82%, in contrast to 99.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 04, this organization’s Pres, Light Veh Drive Systems bought 8,500 shares at the rate of 16.31, making the entire transaction reach 138,635 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,786. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 05, Company’s EVP &Pres Off-Hwy Technologies sold 26,504 for 23.56, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 624,499. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Dana Incorporated (DAN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.13) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +2.20 while generating a return on equity of 10.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dana Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 728.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.92 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.08% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -20.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dana Incorporated (DAN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.66. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.96, and its Beta score is 2.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.20.

In the same vein, DAN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.67, a figure that is expected to reach 0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.92 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dana Incorporated (DAN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Dana Incorporated, DAN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.5 million was better the volume of 1.36 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.54% While, its Average True Range was 0.65.