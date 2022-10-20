Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $0.6606: Right on the Precipice

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) open the trading on October 19, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -23.36% to $0.08. During the day, the stock rose to $0.0999 and sunk to $0.0802 before settling in for the price of $0.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DBGI posted a 52-week range of $0.06-$6.64.
Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -311.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $53.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $49.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.12 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1222, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6606.
While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 58 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.08, operating margin was -252.93 and Pretax Margin of -441.12.
Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Ownership Facts and Figures
Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Apparel Retail industry. Digital Brands Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.10%, in contrast to 10.00% institutional ownership.
Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Earnings and Revenue Records
This company achieved a net margin of -426.61.
Digital Brands Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -311.60%.
Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Trading Performance Indicators
Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.46.
In the same vein, DBGI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.98.
Technical Analysis of Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI)
[Digital Brands Group Inc., DBGI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.95% While, its Average True Range was 0.0235.