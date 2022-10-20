Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) Moves 9.46% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) set off with pace as it heaved 9.46% to $1.62, before settling in for the price of $1.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EOSE posted a 52-week range of $1.00-$12.12.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -67.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $56.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $100.85 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.9526, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.6772.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry. Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.20%, in contrast to 79.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 12, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 70,000 shares at the rate of 1.40, making the entire transaction reach 98,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 338,727. Preceding that transaction, on May 12, Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 70,000 for 1.45, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 101,836. This particular insider is now the holder of 113,700 in total.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.56) by -$0.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -67.90% and is forecasted to reach -1.46 in the upcoming year.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.76.

In the same vein, EOSE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.77, a figure that is expected to reach -0.72 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE)

Going through the that latest performance of [Eos Energy Enterprises Inc., EOSE]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.2 million was inferior to the volume of 2.73 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.36% While, its Average True Range was 0.1757.