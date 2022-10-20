EQT Corporation (EQT) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.20

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) open the trading on October 19, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 0.96% to $42.21. During the day, the stock rose to $42.29 and sunk to $40.66 before settling in for the price of $41.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EQT posted a 52-week range of $17.95-$51.97.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 17.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $369.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $367.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.82 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $45.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $36.91.

EQT Corporation (EQT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. EQT Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 98.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 03, this organization’s Director sold 11,568 shares at the rate of 42.34, making the entire transaction reach 489,789 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 501.

EQT Corporation (EQT) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.83) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

EQT Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.60% and is forecasted to reach 9.82 in the upcoming year.

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for EQT Corporation (EQT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.89. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.19.

In the same vein, EQT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.65, a figure that is expected to reach 1.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.82 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of EQT Corporation (EQT)

[EQT Corporation, EQT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.47% While, its Average True Range was 2.23.