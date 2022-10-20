Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.11

As on October 19, 2022, Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.61% to $16.11. During the day, the stock rose to $16.25 and sunk to $15.63 before settling in for the price of $15.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, XPRO posted a 52-week range of $8.82-$20.01.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 11.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 60.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $109.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $100.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.81 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.19.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 7200 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +0.09, operating margin was -8.86 and Pretax Margin of -14.00.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Expro Group Holdings N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 80.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 19, this organization’s Director sold 9,565 shares at the rate of 16.03, making the entire transaction reach 153,315 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 293,312. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 18, Company’s Director sold 2,100 for 16.02, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 33,639. This particular insider is now the holder of 302,877 in total.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -15.97 while generating a return on equity of -13.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Expro Group Holdings N.V.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 60.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.80 in the upcoming year.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.82. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.49.

In the same vein, XPRO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.53, a figure that is expected to reach 0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Expro Group Holdings N.V., XPRO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.67 million was better the volume of 0.55 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.17% While, its Average True Range was 0.80.