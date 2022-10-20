F-star Therapeutics Inc. (FSTX) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $158.56K

As on October 19, 2022, F-star Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FSTX) remained unchanged at $6.10. During the day, the stock rose to $6.15 and sunk to $6.07 before settling in for the price of $6.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FSTX posted a 52-week range of $2.07-$7.54.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 126.90% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 80.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $21.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $20.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $134.57 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.57.

F-star Therapeutics Inc. (FSTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. F-star Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.50%, in contrast to 48.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 02, this organization’s Chief Medical Officer sold 64 shares at the rate of 6.83, making the entire transaction reach 437 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 54,255.

F-star Therapeutics Inc. (FSTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.67) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

F-star Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 80.60% and is forecasted to reach -2.69 in the upcoming year.

F-star Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FSTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for F-star Therapeutics Inc. (FSTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.47.

In the same vein, FSTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.75, a figure that is expected to reach -0.82 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of F-star Therapeutics Inc. (FSTX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [F-star Therapeutics Inc., FSTX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.33 million was better the volume of 0.21 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.44% While, its Average True Range was 0.22.