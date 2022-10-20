Five9 Inc. (FIVN) last month volatility was 5.21%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) started the day on October 19, 2022, with a price decrease of -5.78% at $55.59. During the day, the stock rose to $58.392 and sunk to $55.03 before settling in for the price of $59.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FIVN posted a 52-week range of $50.88-$168.56.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 30.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -28.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -19.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $69.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $69.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.93 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $86.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $102.06.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2138 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +54.24, operating margin was -8.25 and Pretax Margin of -10.55.

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 04, this organization’s Director sold 2,500 shares at the rate of 78.67, making the entire transaction reach 196,675 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,117. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 06, Company’s SVP, Chief Accounting Officer sold 820 for 90.74, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 74,411. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,752 in total.

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.18) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -8.69 while generating a return on equity of -21.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

Five9 Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -19.50% and is forecasted to reach 1.78 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.25% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -28.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Five9 Inc. (FIVN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.61.

In the same vein, FIVN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.19, a figure that is expected to reach 0.34 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Five9 Inc. (FIVN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.27 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.17 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.61% While, its Average True Range was 4.38.