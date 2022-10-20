Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) EPS is poised to hit 0.33 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) started the day on October 19, 2022, with a price increase of 1.32% at $13.84. During the day, the stock rose to $14.0296 and sunk to $13.77 before settling in for the price of $13.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FMS posted a 52-week range of $12.78-$36.08.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -6.21%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $586.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $586.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.15 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.23.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 123153 workers. It has generated 143,345 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 7,886. The stock had 4.87 Receivables turnover and 0.53 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +28.81, operating margin was +11.34 and Pretax Margin of +8.40.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.42) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +5.50 while generating a return on equity of 8.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.80% and is forecasted to reach 2.38 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.05% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -6.21% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.44.

In the same vein, FMS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.33, a figure that is expected to reach 0.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.77 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.73 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.53% While, its Average True Range was 0.44.