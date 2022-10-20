FREYR Battery (FREY) went up 1.55% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) set off with pace as it heaved 1.55% to $12.43, before settling in for the price of $12.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FREY posted a 52-week range of $6.42-$16.94.
Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 33.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $116.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $90.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.54 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.12.
FREYR Battery (FREY) Ownership Facts and Figures
Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry. FREYR Battery’s current insider ownership accounts for 22.36%, in contrast to 49.20% institutional ownership.
FREYR Battery (FREY) Earnings and Revenue Records
As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.14) by -$0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.
FREYR Battery’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 33.10% and is forecasted to reach -1.84 in the upcoming year.
FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Trading Performance Indicators
Let’s observe the current performance indicators for FREYR Battery (FREY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.19.
In the same vein, FREY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.92, a figure that is expected to reach -0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.84 at the market close of one year from today.
Technical Analysis of FREYR Battery (FREY)
Going through the that latest performance of [FREYR Battery, FREY]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.2 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.67 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.05% While, its Average True Range was 1.16.