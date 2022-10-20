Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) EPS growth this year is -32.20%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) open the trading on October 19, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.80% to $2.38. During the day, the stock rose to $2.46 and sunk to $2.36 before settling in for the price of $2.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GRAB posted a 52-week range of $2.26-$17.15.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -32.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.65 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.79 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.56.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. Grab Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 28.01%, in contrast to 47.50% institutional ownership.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -32.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in the upcoming year.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.44.

In the same vein, GRAB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.80, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

[Grab Holdings Limited, GRAB] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.19.