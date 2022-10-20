Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) 20 Days SMA touch -7.70%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) started the day on October 19, 2022, with a price decrease of -5.36% at $17.84. During the day, the stock rose to $18.68 and sunk to $17.80 before settling in for the price of $18.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GDOT posted a 52-week range of $17.50-$46.27.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 14.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 100.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $53.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $52.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $982.09 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.26.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1200 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +48.45, operating margin was +4.64 and Pretax Margin of +4.44.

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Credit Services Industry. Green Dot Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 96.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 15, this organization’s Director sold 500 shares at the rate of 22.48, making the entire transaction reach 11,240 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 70,055. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 15, Company’s Director sold 500 for 24.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 12,440. This particular insider is now the holder of 70,555 in total.

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.85) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +3.28 while generating a return on equity of 4.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 100.80% and is forecasted to reach 2.64 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 1.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Green Dot Corporation (GDOT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.01. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.41, and its Beta score is 1.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.69. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.12.

In the same vein, GDOT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.92, a figure that is expected to reach 0.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Green Dot Corporation (GDOT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.58 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.56 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.93% While, its Average True Range was 1.08.