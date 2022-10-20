Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) 14-day ATR is 0.16: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) started the day on October 19, 2022, with a price decrease of -3.69% at $2.61. During the day, the stock rose to $2.68 and sunk to $2.60 before settling in for the price of $2.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HMY posted a 52-week range of $1.93-$5.50.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 17.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 603.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $610.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $433.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.64 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.60.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 38459 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +11.05, operating margin was +19.23 and Pretax Margin of -2.66.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Gold Industry. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.10%, in contrast to 31.90% institutional ownership.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -2.50 while generating a return on equity of -3.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 603.20%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.70. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.43.

In the same vein, HMY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.10.

Technical Analysis of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY), its last 5-days Average volume was 6.05 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 6.66 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.32% While, its Average True Range was 0.16.