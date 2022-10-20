Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) average volume reaches $1.91M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 2.93% at $4.57, before settling in for the price of $4.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HLX posted a 52-week range of $2.47-$5.78.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 6.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -612.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $151.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $142.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $719.18 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.09.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 91.80% institutional ownership.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.16) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -612.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.11 in the upcoming year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.09. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 34.91.

In the same vein, HLX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.77, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.23 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.94 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.12% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.