Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) recent quarterly performance of -25.00% is not showing the real picture

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) open the trading on October 19, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 0.18% to $5.55. During the day, the stock rose to $5.61 and sunk to $5.4015 before settling in for the price of $5.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HIMX posted a 52-week range of $4.81-$16.50.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 14.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 53.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 819.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $174.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $121.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $980.24 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.71.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2083 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +47.41, operating margin was +35.23 and Pretax Margin of +35.29.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Semiconductors industry. Himax Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.30%, in contrast to 19.00% institutional ownership.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +28.24 while generating a return on equity of 64.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Himax Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 819.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.52 in the upcoming year.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $1.87, and its Beta score is 1.98. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.61. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.68.

In the same vein, HIMX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.96, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX)

[Himax Technologies Inc., HIMX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.23% While, its Average True Range was 0.26.