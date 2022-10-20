Hologic Inc. (HOLX) latest performance of -2.60% is not what was on cards

As on October 19, 2022, Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) started slowly as it slid -2.60% to $62.17. During the day, the stock rose to $63.64 and sunk to $61.68 before settling in for the price of $63.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HOLX posted a 52-week range of $59.78-$80.49.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 14.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 44.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 71.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $250.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $247.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.73 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $66.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $71.25.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 6705 employees. It has generated 840,015 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 279,120. The stock had 4.74 Receivables turnover and 0.70 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +66.64, operating margin was +44.08 and Pretax Margin of +41.92.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Hologic Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.72%, in contrast to 99.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 17, this organization’s Group President, International sold 6,500 shares at the rate of 78.80, making the entire transaction reach 512,168 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 64,191. Preceding that transaction, on May 17, Company’s Principal Accounting Officer sold 3,844 for 78.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 302,730. This particular insider is now the holder of 13,532 in total.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.71) by $0.24. This company achieved a net margin of +33.23 while generating a return on equity of 54.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hologic Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 71.00% and is forecasted to reach 3.44 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 44.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hologic Inc. (HOLX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.98. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.47, and its Beta score is 1.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.01. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.66.

In the same vein, HOLX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.94, a figure that is expected to reach 0.63 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hologic Inc. (HOLX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Hologic Inc., HOLX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.52 million was lower the volume of 1.76 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.63% While, its Average True Range was 2.09.