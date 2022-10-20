Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) last month performance of -39.71% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) established initial surge of 3.13% at $0.25, as the Stock market unbolted on October 19, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $0.2593 and sunk to $0.233 before settling in for the price of $0.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IDEX posted a 52-week range of $0.20-$2.14.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 26.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -24.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $497.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $465.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $119.80 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4599, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7427.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 559 workers. It has generated 243,264 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -892,873. The stock had 4.72 Receivables turnover and 0.15 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -12.16, operating margin was -186.21 and Pretax Margin of -396.29.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Ideanomics Inc. industry. Ideanomics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.86%, in contrast to 8.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 21, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 19,775 shares at the rate of 1.01, making the entire transaction reach 19,973 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,489,125. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 20, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 14,500 for 1.07, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 15,515. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,469,350 in total.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.01) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -367.04 while generating a return on equity of -88.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ideanomics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -24.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in the upcoming year.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.06.

In the same vein, IDEX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.63, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Ideanomics Inc., IDEX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 6.43 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.04% While, its Average True Range was 0.0259.