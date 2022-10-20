Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.74

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) remained unchanged at $5.58, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $5.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ITUB posted a 52-week range of $3.54-$5.80.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -4.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 41.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.80 billion, simultaneously with a float of $5.30 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $50.88 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.93.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. industry. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 52.10%, in contrast to 19.60% institutional ownership.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.12) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 41.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.69 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 21.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.79, and its Beta score is 0.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.65. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.06.

In the same vein, ITUB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.52, a figure that is expected to reach 0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Itau Unibanco Holding S.A., ITUB]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 45.54 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.60% While, its Average True Range was 0.16.