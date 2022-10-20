Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $7.51: Right on the Precipice

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.88% to $5.06, before settling in for the price of $5.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JMIA posted a 52-week range of $4.47-$20.64.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -2.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $99.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $99.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $505.38 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.51.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Jumia Technologies AG’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -2.40% and is forecasted to reach -2.24 in the upcoming year.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.41.

In the same vein, JMIA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.88, a figure that is expected to reach -0.76 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

[Jumia Technologies AG, JMIA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.85% While, its Average True Range was 0.43.