Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.07

As on October 19, 2022, Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) started slowly as it slid -3.25% to $6.85. During the day, the stock rose to $7.035 and sunk to $6.76 before settling in for the price of $7.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LUMN posted a 52-week range of $6.34-$14.49.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was 2.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 266.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.04 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.03 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.22 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.67.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 35000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.41, operating margin was +21.77 and Pretax Margin of +13.72.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry. Lumen Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 80.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 05, this organization’s EVP & GC sold 128,616 shares at the rate of 14.16, making the entire transaction reach 1,821,203 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 642,539.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.45) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +10.33 while generating a return on equity of 17.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 266.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.89 in the upcoming year.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.36. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.54, and its Beta score is 1.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.38. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.30.

In the same vein, LUMN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.94, a figure that is expected to reach 0.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.89 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Lumen Technologies Inc., LUMN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 15.14 million was better the volume of 13.87 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.25% While, its Average True Range was 0.35.