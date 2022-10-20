Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) volume hits 1.37 million: A New Opening for Investors

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) started the day on October 19, 2022, with a price increase of 3.78% at $23.88. During the day, the stock rose to $23.94 and sunk to $22.80 before settling in for the price of $23.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MGY posted a 52-week range of $17.23-$30.31.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 132.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $188.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $168.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.49 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.01.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 06, this organization’s Director sold 7,500,000 shares at the rate of 27.01, making the entire transaction reach 202,575,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,912,450. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 06, Company’s Director sold 7,500,000 for 27.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 202,575,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,912,450 in total.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.18) by $0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 132.70% and is forecasted to reach 3.84 in the upcoming year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.17. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.38, and its Beta score is 2.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.70. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.69.

In the same vein, MGY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.74, a figure that is expected to reach 1.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.21 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.93 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.33% While, its Average True Range was 1.15.