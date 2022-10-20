Manning & Napier Inc. (MN) EPS growth this year is 399.60%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE: MN) started the day on October 19, 2022, with a price increase of 1.42% at $12.83. During the day, the stock rose to $12.85 and sunk to $12.83 before settling in for the price of $12.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MN posted a 52-week range of $7.25-$12.91.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of -10.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 399.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $19.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $246.34 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.30.

Manning & Napier Inc. (MN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Asset Management Industry. Manning & Napier Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.01%, in contrast to 59.40% institutional ownership.

Manning & Napier Inc. (MN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.03) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Manning & Napier Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 399.60%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE: MN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Manning & Napier Inc. (MN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.10, and its Beta score is 2.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.70. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.62.

In the same vein, MN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.80.

Technical Analysis of Manning & Napier Inc. (MN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE: MN), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.44 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.18 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.21% While, its Average True Range was 0.17.