Marriott International Inc. (MAR) EPS is poised to hit 1.67 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on October 19, 2022, Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) remained unchanged at $149.99. During the day, the stock rose to $151.67 and sunk to $148.64 before settling in for the price of $149.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MAR posted a 52-week range of $131.01-$195.90.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -2.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 507.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $328.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $264.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $48.57 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $152.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $160.20.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 120000 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.63, operating margin was +12.85 and Pretax Margin of +8.52.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Lodging industry. Marriott International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 62.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 08, this organization’s Director sold 13,987 shares at the rate of 158.77, making the entire transaction reach 2,220,716 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,461. Preceding that transaction, on May 31, Company’s Director sold 2,145 for 171.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 367,436. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,224 in total.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.9) by $0.35. This company achieved a net margin of +7.93 while generating a return on equity of 119.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 507.20% and is forecasted to reach 7.58 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 41.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Marriott International Inc. (MAR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.26. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.37, and its Beta score is 1.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.71. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 26.02.

In the same vein, MAR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.29, a figure that is expected to reach 1.67 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Marriott International Inc. (MAR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Marriott International Inc., MAR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.92 million was lower the volume of 2.31 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.68% While, its Average True Range was 5.06.