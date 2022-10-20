Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) 20 Days SMA touch 23.49%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) open the trading on October 19, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -21.88% to $1.25. During the day, the stock rose to $1.6299 and sunk to $1.23 before settling in for the price of $1.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WNW posted a 52-week range of $0.53-$6.20.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 52.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $26.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $36.62 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8306, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0027.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 53 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.05, operating margin was -10.17 and Pretax Margin of -9.12.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Internet Retail industry. Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 49.29%, in contrast to 1.00% institutional ownership.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -9.12 while generating a return on equity of -6.47.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.98.

In the same vein, WNW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.04.

Technical Analysis of Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW)

[Meiwu Technology Company Limited, WNW] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.83% While, its Average True Range was 0.2226.