Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) 14-day ATR is 0.44: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on October 19, 2022, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) started slowly as it slid -9.03% to $2.82. During the day, the stock rose to $3.09 and sunk to $2.78 before settling in for the price of $3.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MNMD posted a 52-week range of $2.75-$44.10.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 42.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $35.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $100.20 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.46.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.91%, in contrast to 10.61% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 18, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 1,220 shares at the rate of 3.11, making the entire transaction reach 3,794 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 252,300. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 27, Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 640 for 5.87, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,757. This particular insider is now the holder of 266,478 in total.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.05) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 42.00% and is forecasted to reach -2.42 in the upcoming year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.44.

In the same vein, MNMD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.23, a figure that is expected to reach -0.60 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., MNMD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.25 million was better the volume of 0.6 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.71% While, its Average True Range was 0.42.