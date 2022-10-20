NCR Corporation (NCR) 14-day ATR is 1.16: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -2.91% at $19.03, before settling in for the price of $19.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NCR posted a 52-week range of $18.06-$45.92.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 1.80% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -17.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 296.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $136.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $131.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.66 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $33.82.

NCR Corporation (NCR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. NCR Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 98.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 18, this organization’s EVP, Product and Service Ops sold 21,712 shares at the rate of 42.21, making the entire transaction reach 916,464 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 56,864. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 01, Company’s Executive VP, Global Sales sold 11,988 for 41.58, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 498,461. This particular insider is now the holder of 72,587 in total.

NCR Corporation (NCR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.61) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1 per share during the current fiscal year.

NCR Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 296.90% and is forecasted to reach 3.45 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -17.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NCR Corporation (NCR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.16. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $45.31, and its Beta score is 1.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.34. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.52.

In the same vein, NCR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.42, a figure that is expected to reach 0.78 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NCR Corporation (NCR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.51 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.92 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.31% While, its Average True Range was 1.01.