NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) last month volatility was 6.98%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) had a quiet start as it plunged -9.69% to $6.71, before settling in for the price of $7.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NEO posted a 52-week range of $6.85-$47.13.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 15.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -286.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $124.07 million, simultaneously with a float of $121.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $906.39 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.00.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry. NeoGenomics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 95.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 07, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,209 shares at the rate of 18.29, making the entire transaction reach 58,693 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 98,516. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 21, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,846 for 35.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 64,610. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,689 in total.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.23) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -286.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.54 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 29.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.85.

In the same vein, NEO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.19, a figure that is expected to reach -0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO)

Going through the that latest performance of [NeoGenomics Inc., NEO]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.99 million was inferior to the volume of 1.76 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.44% While, its Average True Range was 0.62.