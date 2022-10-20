No matter how cynical the overall market is DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) performance over the last week is recorded 18.47%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) flaunted slowness of -4.39% at $1.09, as the Stock market unbolted on October 19, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $1.13 and sunk to $1.07 before settling in for the price of $1.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DOYU posted a 52-week range of $0.90-$4.00.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 63.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -221.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $318.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $317.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $350.61 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2418, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.6181.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.03) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

DouYu International Holdings Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -221.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.34 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 36.31% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.30.

In the same vein, DOYU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.21, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [DouYu International Holdings Limited, DOYU]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.88 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.80% While, its Average True Range was 0.0841.