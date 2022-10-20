No matter how cynical the overall market is Match Group Inc. (MTCH) performance over the last week is recorded -4.34%

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.72% to $44.73, before settling in for the price of $45.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MTCH posted a 52-week range of $41.38-$182.00.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 21.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -55.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $285.13 million, simultaneously with a float of $278.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.56 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $54.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $81.87.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Match Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 99.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 04, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 16,000 shares at the rate of 63.58, making the entire transaction reach 1,017,280 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 16,000. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 21, Company’s Director sold 163,220 for 174.73, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 28,519,665. This particular insider is now the holder of 35,475 in total.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.6 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.53) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

Match Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -55.90% and is forecasted to reach 2.06 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 21.45% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Match Group Inc. (MTCH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.38. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $131.17, and its Beta score is 0.89. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.24. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 26.77.

In the same vein, MTCH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.34, a figure that is expected to reach 0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Match Group Inc. (MTCH)

[Match Group Inc., MTCH] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.52% While, its Average True Range was 2.43.