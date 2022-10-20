Nokia Oyj (NOK) last month volatility was 2.40%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) open the trading on October 19, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.94% to $4.56. During the day, the stock rose to $4.64 and sunk to $4.53 before settling in for the price of $4.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NOK posted a 52-week range of $4.19-$6.40.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -1.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 163.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.63 billion, simultaneously with a float of $5.61 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $26.15 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.08.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 87927 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +40.93, operating margin was +10.79 and Pretax Margin of +8.63.

Nokia Oyj (NOK) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.1) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +7.35 while generating a return on equity of 10.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 163.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.48 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 33.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nokia Oyj (NOK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.23, and its Beta score is 0.90. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.16. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 23.33.

In the same vein, NOK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.28, a figure that is expected to reach 0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nokia Oyj (NOK)

[Nokia Oyj, NOK] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.55% While, its Average True Range was 0.14.