Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) volume hits 1.11 million: A New Opening for Investors

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) started the day on October 19, 2022, with a price decrease of -6.17% at $0.26. During the day, the stock rose to $0.30 and sunk to $0.2588 before settling in for the price of $0.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OTMO posted a 52-week range of $0.20-$5.96.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -24.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $140.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $101.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $37.62 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3989, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3194.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 128 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -149.51, operating margin was -2088.91 and Pretax Margin of -1782.47.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 29.67%, in contrast to 46.40% institutional ownership.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1795.36 while generating a return on equity of -23.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -24.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in the upcoming year.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.82.

In the same vein, OTMO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.44, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.24 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.46 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.80% While, its Average True Range was 0.0479.